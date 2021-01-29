Adam Wainwright...a hockey star? Cardinals pitcher skates past TV news gaffe

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright smiles after throwing a simulated inning during baseball practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, July 5, 2020, file photo. AP

St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright appears to understand that, hey, everyone makes mistakes, but he isn’t going to miss an opportunity to do a little light-hearted ribbing — and prep for a possible career change?

Well, not exactly.

During a newscast Thursday evening, KMOV 4 accidentally showed a graphic reading that Wainwright “resigns with Blues” as sports anchor Doug Vaughn was announcing that the pitcher had agreed to stay with the Cardinals for another year. The Blues, of course, are St. Louis’ National Hockey League team who won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Wainwright noticed the gaffe and took to Twitter to have a good laugh.

The pitcher followed it up with a video him wearing a personalized Blues jersey in a catcher’s mask. “I’m not necessarily a very good skater, but with a little work...challenge accepted,” he tweeted.

The video is pure gold.

“What’s up everybody — it’s Adam Wainwright and I just found out on Twitter that the St. Louis Blues signed me. So I’m super excited, but I gotta get to work,” he said before pulling down the mask and sliding from side to side with a hockey stick in hand.

I'm not necessarily a very good skater, but with a little work.... challenge accepted. @StLouisBlues @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/b5YzXQ7cRV — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 29, 2021

KMOV 4 released a photo of producer Latonya Yarbro with her hands on her head as she looked at the wrong graphic on a monitor.

“Sometimes things get a little crazy in the control room with breaking news,” Yarbro said according to KMOV. “I went to sleep last night hoping this snafu would die down... then much to my horror, I woke up to seeing Adam Wainwright saw the error. I’m glad everyone is taking it in stride, through. And congrats to Adam!”