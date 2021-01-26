NJ officials investigate after Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter account posts topless photo of her teen daughter

New Jersey authorities have opened a probe after a private photo of Kellyanne Conway’s teen daughter briefly appeared on the former Trump adviser’s Twitter Fleets.

“An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. No additional information can be released,” Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed to the New York Daily News Tuesday.

“Juvenile records are under the privileged or protected category and exempt from disclosure,” he said in an email.

Conway’s husband, conservative anti-Trump lawyer George Conway, used his own influential Twitter account to share a statement directly from the couple’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Tuesday.

“This isn’t forced. This is coming completely from me, Claudia,” the teen said in a series of clips first posted on her public TikTok account.

“I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the Internet, as well as me. We would never do that,” she said.

“My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her,” she said. “I will be taking a break from social media because we are really tired of being headlines.”

In a separate video shared on her TikTok, the teen said she was “distraught” when she initially suggested her mom intentionally posted the photo. The eldest daughter said she now believes her mom was hacked.

“Please do not incite hate or violence on my family. Please, not threats, no calls to authorities,” Claudia said in the clips shared by her dad. “I love my mom and she loves me.”

Kellyanne Conway, 54, announced last August she was stepping away from her post with the Trump administration to focus on her family.

“It will be less drama, more mama,” she said in a statement that followed shortly after Claudia claimed she was seeking emancipation.

Claudia repeatedly used her sizable social media presence to encourage her followers to oust Trump from the White House.