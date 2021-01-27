Deputies move site of ‘humiliating’ arrest to improve ‘Live PD’ filming, Texas suit says

Williamson County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office deputies moved the location of the arrest of Scott Lewis for the filming an episode of “Live PD,” a lawsuit says. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas man was detained longer and the location of his “humiliating” arrest changed to accommodate a segment for the reality TV show “Live PD,” a lawsuit says.

Later, he suffered a broken shoulder inside the jail, according to the lawsuit.

In January 2019, a Williamson County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Scott Lewis for a traffic stop. But, instead of detaining him at the scene, Lewis was taken to another location for a “more suitable filming environment for the television show,” according to the lawsuit filed Monday in a Texas federal court.

“Live PD,” a now-canceled A&E TV show hosted by ABC News legal affairs correspondent Dan Abrams, advertised itself as a showcase of “policing of America, following police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities.”

However, the lawsuit describes law enforcement altering the arrest to ensure the incident was broadcast.

“(Lewis) was detained for a prolonged period of time to ensure camera crews of the television show, ‘Live PD,’ could arrive on the scene to record and broadcast,” the lawsuit says.

While he was detained, the arresting deputy featured by the TV show “repeatedly” pointed out Lewis had urinated himself, the lawsuit says. Once at the jail, Lewis experience a panic attack and jail officers “assaulted” and “physically restrained,” him, which resulted in a broken shoulder, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Williamson County declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

In June, “Live PD” was canceled days after the Austin American-Statesman revealed the TV show filmed the death of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man. Ambler led Williamson County deputies with a film crew on a 22-minute chase after attempting to stop him for failing to dim his headlights before using a Taser on him, the newspaper reported.

The Williamson County district attorney and Travis County district attorney started an investigation after the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE reported on Ambler’s death and deleted footage by “Live PD.” Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, who lost re-election in November, was charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses deputies and the film crew of trying to “escalate the matter or provoke him,” though none of these encounters aired on TV. According to the lawsuit, “Live PD” footage that would corroborate Lewis’ story was destroyed.

Lewis was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor charge.

“Live PD capitalizes on commercializing serious criminal justice matters into television spectacle,” the lawsuit says. “Sheriff Chody created a culture around the show that rewarded the escalation of conflict and violence.”

Williamson County is north of Austin.