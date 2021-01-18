How do you get a 500-pound elk out of a pool? Watch Colorado officials find out

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials found a 500-pound cow elk stuck in a swimming pool. Screengrab from CPW NE Region/@CPW_NE on Twitter

A 500-pound cow elk was stranded in a Colorado swimming pool until wildlife officials came to its rescue.

Wildlife officials used straps to pull the elk from the pool in Loveland, Colorado Parks and Wildlife northeast region said Sunday on Twitter.

To get the elk out of this pool in Loveland, they got straps around her and then the wildlife officers and @LovelandFRA firefighters pulled it out. It took a few attempts to get her out.



Wildlife officers estimated she weighed 500 pounds. pic.twitter.com/xfsJt3MFT0 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 18, 2021

It took several attempts to get the animal out of the water. Three wildlife officers and Loveland firefighters pulled it from the water, Parks and Wildlife said.

“Wildlife officers said the elk should be just fine,” Parks and Wildlife said. “After being pulled from the pool, the elk took a little time to recover before running off.”

Three of our wildlife officers with a big assist from @LovelandFRA were able to pull this cow (female) elk out of a Loveland swimming pool tonight. The elk weighed about 500 pounds, wildlife officers estimated. pic.twitter.com/BotcYhfiZR — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 18, 2021

The elk’s size is common. Fully grown female elk typically weigh between 500 and 600 pounds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado has the largest elk population in the world, according to Parks and Wildlife. The state is home to more than 280,000 elk.