Ohio adds 5,247 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, vaccinates 21,155 residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another 5,247 Ohioans tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday, bringing the statewide case total to 826,754.

Sunday's cases were lower than the three-week average of 7,439 new cases reported per day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

But, newly reported cases, deaths and hospitalizations often lag during the weekend, making Sunday's figures less of an indication of a broader trajectory of the virus in Ohio.

Ohio's seven-day average positive COVID-19 test rate fell to 11% on Friday, the most recent day for which data is available, according to the state. More than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state.

An additional 65 virus deaths were reported Sunday, which is less than the three-week average of 81 new deaths reported per day. So far, the virus has killed 10,200 Ohioans since the pandemic began in mid-March, state data shows.

Around 93% of virus-related deaths have occurred in people age 60 or older.

By Sunday, another 141 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is less than the three-week average of 305 new hospitalizations reported per day. As of Sunday, 3,686 Ohioans remained hospitalized, including 946 in intensive care units and 622 on ventilators, according to the state.

On Sunday, 435,177 Ohioans, 3.72% of the population, received at last their first dose of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine. That amounts to an increase of 21,155 vaccinations reported since Saturday, according to the state.

The hardest hit Ohio counties continue to be the most populous.

Franklin County has reported the most cases, with 97,493 and the third-most deaths at 705 as of Sunday, according to the state. Cuyahoga County has reported the second-highest number of cases so far at 82,178 and the most deaths with 1,012.

Summit County has reported the second most deaths with 726 and the fourth most cases at 41,700. Hamilton County has reported the third-highest number of cases at 61,350 and the fifth most deaths with 439, state data shows.