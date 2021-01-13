Texas police officer among rioters who stormed the US Capitol, chief says

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Houston police chief Art Acevedo says a cop in his department attended a rally in Washington last week and then penetrated the Capitol during the riot. AP

A Houston police officer is “highly likely” to face federal charges after he breached the U.S. Capitol during last week’s riot, police chief Art Acevedo said.

The patrol officer traveled to Washington, D.C., by himself and attended a rally in the district before allegedly taking part in the attack on the Capitol, Acevedo said during a news conference Wednesday.

Acevedo said he received the tip Sunday and immediately contacted the FBI. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

“There is no excuse for criminal activity, especially from a police officer,” the police chief said. “I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to storm the Capitol.”

Rioters scaled walls, smashed windows and broke into the U.S. Senate chamber Jan. 6. Five people died as a result of the siege, including a Capitol Police officer.

Dozens of other law enforcement officers were injured and dozens of arrests have been made.

Acevedo did not identify his police officer who took part in the riot, except for noting he was an Asian American who has spent 18 years with the department.

The chief gave the officer 48 hours to meet with him regarding the event.

“There’s a high probability that this individual faces federal charges,” Acevedo said. “I’ll be surprised if they show up Friday to my hearing.”

It’s unclear what charges the officer may face.

Many police departments throughout the country, including major cities such as New York, Seattle and Philadelphia, have also launched investigations into their own officers participating in the riot, NBC News reported.