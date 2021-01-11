It’s not just Twitter. Capitol riot leads corporations to sever ties with Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

As social media companies are suspending or banning President Donald Trump from their platforms, several major corporations are also cutting ties with Trump near the end of his presidency.

The decisions by the corporations comes after last week’s riot at the United States Capitol, which many say was fueled by Trump.

Some social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, banned or suspended Trump from their services last week.

Here are other companies who are distancing themselves from Trump and members of the GOP:

PGA

The Professional Golf Association announced Sunday night its decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told the Associated Press. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

Stripe

The payment processor company told CNN on Sunday it will no longer provide its service to Trump’s campaign.

Stripe does not allow payments from “high risk” businesses that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,” its website states.

Shopify

Online stores affiliated with Trump, including shop.donaldjtrump.com and trumpstore.com, were removed last week by Shopify, Business Insider reported.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence,” a Shopify spokesperson told Business Insider. “Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Saturday, the health insurance provider said it will no longer donate money to politicians who voted to reject the results of the presidential election.

“In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy,” the company stated. “These contributions are made through our PAC, which is supported solely by employee contributions.”

Marriott

The world’s largest hotel chain also announced it is suspending donations to the Republican senators who voted against Biden’s election win, according to Bloomberg.

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” a Marriott spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Others

Citigroup told employees Friday it will suspend “all federal political donations for the first three months of the year,” the Associated Press reported.

Similarly, JPMorgan will suspend donations to Republican and Democratic lawmakers for at least the next six months, according to CNBC.

Kansas City-based Commerce Bank also said it will pause PAC contributions from politicians who “impeded the peaceful transfer of power,” CNN reported.