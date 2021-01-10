Trump too dangerous to be allowed to stay in office, says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) made a full-throated call for impeaching President Donald Trump — a second time — noting the commander-in-chief still controls the most powerful arsenal in the world.

“Donald Trump represents a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the American people, as well as our democracy,” the Brooklyn Dem said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That’s why House Democrats are united in demanding and seeking his immediate removal.

“Donald Trump may be in the Twitter penalty box, but he still has access to the nuclear codes,” he continued. “That’s a frightening prospect.”

Last week, Trump was kicked off his favorite social media platform, along with numerous other websites that said it was too dangerous to give him a megaphone in the wake of his incitement of the Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly asked the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about possible steps to prevent Trump from initiating a crazed military attack or launching nukes ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“We have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch,” Jeffries said. “Donald Trump is completely and totally out of control, and even his longtime enablers have now come to that conclusion.”