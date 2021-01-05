‘James Bond’ actress Tanya Roberts dies a day after she was reported dead, reports say

Tanya Roberts of the TV program “Charlie’s Angels” is pictured in 1980. (AP Photo) AP

Tanya Roberts, whose death was announced prematurely Sunday, has now died, according to media reports.

Roberts, who played a Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” alongside Roger Moore and also starred in “Charlie’s Angels,” was 65.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that Roberts had died, citing her publicist, according to CNN.

A day later, the publicist retracted his statement and said the actress had not died, Yahoo! reported. It’s unclear why her death was prematurely announced.

Fox News is among the outlets who confirmed Roberts’ death Monday night.

Roberts collapsed at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to an area hospital, ABC News reported.

After her iconic roles in the 1980s, Roberts later was a member of the cast of “That ‘70s Show” for 81 episodes.

“Some of her ‘That ‘70s show’ costars, including Debra Jo Rupp and Topher Grace, sent condolences earlier in the week when Roberts’ death was first reported.”

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge. pic.twitter.com/ewqDS3Radb — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 4, 2021 Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty. pic.twitter.com/C98Pf0Pkzg — Debra Jo Rupp (@DJRupp) January 4, 2021 It sounds like Tanya Roberts has definitely passed away this time. Very sad and far too soon. RIP to a real Bond legend. pic.twitter.com/pWVfoRYNP5 — Better Make That Two (@ViewToATrill) January 5, 2021 God bless Tanya Roberts the actress who starred with Roger Moore in James Bond 007, Charlie's Angels from 1976-81 and Donna's mother Midge on that "70"s show. She sadly passed away this weekend at 65. God bless her and RIP. pic.twitter.com/PJ7PL9BwMB — Tammy Leigh Benton (@TammyLeighBent1) January 5, 2021