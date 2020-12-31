Human remains found inside 2 suitcases on the side of a road, Colorado cops say

Workers with Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department discovered 2 suitcases on the side of a road. They called police when they found human remains inside. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

As employees with the Denver Parks and Recreation Department plowed snow from sidewalks Tuesday morning, they came across two abandoned suitcases on the side of a road, a spokesperon for the police department said.

The park workers “briefly inspected” the suitcases and discovered what appeared to be human remains inside, a Denver Police spokesperson said during a news conference posted on YouTube.

The workers found the suitcases around 7 a.m. in the Sanderson Gulch area, the spokesperson said.

The workers called police following the discovery and officers confirmed through a search of the suitcases that the contents were human remains, the spokesperson said. Investigators turned the suitcases with the remains inside over to the medical examiner’s office, according to Denver police.

So far, the medical examiner has confirmed the remains were of a recently-deceased man. However, officials are still working to determine the man’s identity, as well as the manner and cause of death, the spokesperson said.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide.