It’s not unheard of for officers to forget to turn bodycams on, says former Ohio FOP president

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther has publicly faulted Columbus police officer Adam Coy and another officer for not activating their body cameras before they confronted Andre Hill and Coy fatally shot him early Tuesday in the open garage door of a Northwest Side home.

Ginther has called for Coy's termination for that infraction and criticized him and an unidentified female officer for failing to render immediate aid to Hill, who died shortly after being taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Ginther, police Chief Thomas Quinlan and others have viewed Coy's inaction as an intentional disregard of police policy that requires camera activation when engaging with the public on serious matters.

But Jay McDonald, a former state Fraternal Order of Police president, and soon-to-be Marion police chief, said it is not unheard of for officers to forget to activate their devices.

"It would be like if you left your house in the morning, but forgot your car keys," McDonald said.

"These officers are taking 40 to 50 calls a day," McDonald said. "Sometimes it's just a mistake, a screw-up. It doesn't mean they're hiding anything or something nefarious."

"I get the condemnation, that he doesn't have his body camera on," said McDonald. "But in no way did that officer (Coy) get out of his car and think that he would be involved in a deadly force scenario (and intentionally not activate his camera)."

Columbus Division of Police policy requires that officers activate the cameras by pushing a button when calls become "enforcement actions" or become adversarial. A feature on most cameras records 60 seconds of "look-back" video, but not audio, once activated. As with much of police work, discretion is required to determine when it is reasonable to activate.

A veteran Columbus police officer who now works for another agency said that camera policy is "ingrained" in officer training. Yet everyday encounters can turn deadly very quickly.

"If you walk into a carryout or restaurant, which every patrol officer does, and you see a robbery in progress, you pull your gun out and you put your camera on," said the officer, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

"Officers have multiple contacts during a shift, from people asking for directions to just waving, 'Hi, how are you,' " he said. "You can't capture everything on your camera."

As more agencies are using body cameras, policies which guide their use are evolving, McDonald said. And so are calls for reforming their use as evidence.

In Massachusetts, the American Civil Liberties Union wants courts to instruct juries to diminish or disregard testimony of officers who don't activate body cameras.

"If the jury finds that the failure to record was unreasonable, then the instruction would authorize the jury to devalue the officer’s testimony and to infer that the video would have helped the civilian," wrote Matthew Segal, ACLU legal director. "If the jury finds that the failure to record was due to bad faith — like intentionally sabotaging a camera — then the jury would disregard the officer’s testimony altogether."

In central Ohio, civil rights attorney Fred Gittes said cameras are already treated like other evidence in courtrooms, including motions on decisions "Whether or not it's admissible and what weight should be given to it."

"There have been whole (police) departments that have been engaged in withholding evidence," Gittes said, noting that a body camera can be tampered with. "I have no doubt that it could be done."

Gittes said he would recommend officers activate their cameras more frequently than a policy might require.

"You are nuts if you don't push the button anytime you are called to a scene," Gittes said of police bodycams. "Why wouldn't you? What do you have to lose?"

"Most people will believe that if the camera isn't on, and it's a life or death situation, that the officer must be hiding something," Gittes said.

In Delaware County, Sheriff Russell Martin said deputies have been using body cameras for about five years. "There might be one case a month, on average, where an audit might find a deputy failed to activate a camera when they should have. In those cases, the deputy receives verbal counseling," he said.

"We have been pretty fortunate that it's pretty rare."

Martin said he has used the Officer Coy shooting as a recent example of the importance of using body cameras.

"I remind our deputies routinely that the cameras were purchased to protect them, to protect the community and to protect this profession," he said.