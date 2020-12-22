Kat Von D blames ‘tyrannical government’ in California for her Indiana mansion purchase

Kat Von D announced on Instagram that she bought the Schenck Mansion in Indiana. Screen grab from Kat Von D's Instagram.

Tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D announced on Instagram that she purchased the famous Schenck Mansion in Vevay, Indiana, for an undisclosed sum.

“It’s official!” the “LA Inked” reality star posted on Instagram with a photo of her holding a sold sign. “Vevay, Indiana here we come!”

But does that mean she’s planning to leave the West Coast for good?

“Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA,” Von D said in a post, according to Insider. “But with all that has been taking place in California with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day.”

Kat Von D’s Instagram post Screen shot from @thekatvond Instagram/Insider

According to Realtor.com, the 12,000-square-foot historic mansion was, until Von D’s purchase, recently a bed and breakfast. The stunning structure was designed by Cincinnati architect George P. Humphries for Benjamin Franklin Schenck.

The Schenck Mansion Screen grab from Realtor.com

Dining room. Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The restoration of its 12,000-square-foot interior, completed from 1998 through 2000, was voted Indiana’s best save in 2001, according to the listing description,” Realtor.com said. “Details include a four-story tower, seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, plus two half-bathrooms. The grounds boast a large patio, gazebo, fountains, waterfalls, and even a small vineyard.

Best of all for an out-of-state buyer? The home was offered fully furnished, with antiques, silverware, and even dishes.”

US tattoo artist Kat Von D poses for photographers during the presentation of her new line of makeup in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin) Abraham Caro Marin AP

This isn’t the first time the controversial tattoo artist has made remarks about California. In October, Von D took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom after he advised residents to follow holiday social-distancing guidelines, Insider reported.

“Like many of my fellow Californians, we are fed up with the tyrannical government overreach,” Von D said on Instagram. “I’m signing up to #RECALLGAVINNEWSOM today!”

The reaction was mixed between those who support her decision and those who are critical of her politics.

I like Kat Von D, but her latest story about moving to Indiana is some extra whiney bs. — Valerie (@valisnthere) December 18, 2020

And some were just excited that she hinted at opening a tattoo parlor in Indiana.

“So Kat Von D bought a house in southern Indiana and rumored to open a tattoo shop and if you think I’m gunna spend years on a waiting list and thousands of dollars just to be in the presence of that queen then you’re damn right,” one fan said.