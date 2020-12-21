National
Country music world reacts to death of singer K.T. Oslin. ‘A helluva lady’
Singer-songwriter K.T. Oslin, who rose to fame in 1987 with her smash hit “80’s Lady,” died Monday at 78 years old, according to MusicRow.com.
Oslin had four No. 1 hits during her singing career and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, CMT.com reported.
“80’s Lady” led to a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance. She went on to win two more Grammys the following year for her song “Hold Me.”
Oslin suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, MusicRow.com reported. It’s unclear if the coronavirus contributed to her death.
The country music world reacted to her death Monday. Country music icon Travis Tritt was among the singers who tweeted about Oslin, calling her a “brilliant songwriter and a helluva lady.”
Comments