‘Jeopardy!’ adjusts TV schedule for final Alex Trebek episodes. Here’s when to watch

Alex Trebek, longtime host of “Jeopardy” died at age 80. His final episodes will air in January. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Alex Trebek’s final episodes of “Jeopardy” are set to air, with fan favorite Ken Jennings soon taking overhosting duties in an interim role.

That means you still have a chance to catch new episodes featuring the iconic, decades-spanning host — and relive some of his best moments throughout the years.

Trebek hosted the popular quiz show for 36 years until he died in November from pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The TV show initially said his final episodes would air on Christmas, but later adjusted the schedule so more viewers can watch.

This week, “Jeopardy!” will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes in the show’s normal time slot.

Then, beginning Jan. 4, his final new episodes will air through Jan. 11 “in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances,” the show announced. Trebek filmed episodes, which have not been aired, until Oct. 29.

“Jeopardy!” resumed production Nov. 30 with Jennings as its interim host. Jennings holds the record for most consecutive “Jeopardy!” games won. The show has not stated when his first episodes will air.

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Jennings, Los Angeles Kings play-by-play voice Alex Faust and ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos are the betting favorites to be named the permanent host of “Jeopardy!,” McClatchy News reported.

“Jeopardy!” is syndicated throughout the country on various networks. To find out how to watch it in your city, visit www.jeopardy.com/watch

