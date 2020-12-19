Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Jim Carrey will no longer play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

JAMI GANZ New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Good morning, good afternoon, good evening and good night, Jim Carrey

The funnyman took to Twitter on Saturday to let “Saturday Night Live” fans know he’ll no longer be playing President-elect Joe Biden on the sketch comedy staple.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President ... comedy’s highest call of duty,” the “Truman Show” star, 58, tweeted.

And while the “Ace Ventura” comedian “would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t,” he acknowledged that he is “just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

The Golden Globe winner started playing Biden in early October with the premiere of “SNL’s” 46th season and reprised the role through the sixth episode just more than a month later.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The show retweeted Carrey, adding, “Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered.”

Carrey’s announcement came just hours before the newest episode, to be hosted by former “SNL” star Kristen Wiig.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

LA County outlines wrenching moves to ration health care if COVID-19 hospital crisis worsens

National

Record number of COVID-19 deaths hit Illinois nursing homes

National

Federal cancer research bill named for Henrietta Lacks wins final approval

National

Haves vs. have-nots: Who ‘deserves’ to be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?

National

United Airlines working with CDC after suspected COVID-19 related death during flight to California

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service