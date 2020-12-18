‘Stand Your Ground is BS.’ Actor Elizabeth Banks calls out Ohio bill on Twitter

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress Elizabeth Banks took to Twitter on Friday to lash out against the Stand Your Ground bill that passed in the Ohio House this week, Cleveland.com reported.

“Under existing Ohio law, people are justified in using deadly force in self-defense so long as they aren’t the aggressor, believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm, and are in their home or vehicle,” and the amendment would remove the ‘home or vehicle” portion, meaning the defendant would “need only be in a place where they lawfully have the right to be,” Cleveland.com said.

The Hunger Games actress used her own personal childhood experience when referencing the bill, which she referees to as “BS” in her strongly worded tweet thread.

Stand Your Ground is BS. We used to play hide and seek all over the neighborhood on summer nights. Intent was to play. We were kids but some of my cousins were big guys /1 https://t.co/zD3hOG4Tgt — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 18, 2020

All of a sudden, an arrow was shot into the tree behind which we hid. From a professional bow and arrow. This guy didn’t yell out “who’s there” or “get off my property or I’m calling the cops” or any other question or warning. /3 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 18, 2020

Also sometimes our dog got loose. We would go into yards looking for her. All I can think about when people pretend Stand Your Ground is about anything other than permission to kill people are those moments when I myself stepped onto a neighbor’s property /5 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 18, 2020

If I’d been shot and killed playing hide and seek, would that new neighbor have been able to just shrug his shoulders while living across the street from my grieving parents? With laws like this, probably yes. /7 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 18, 2020

“I don’t want to live in a world where we fear our neighbors so much that we can’t freely lose a ball/dog/frisbee or cut through somebody’s yard to avoid harassment — all things I have done. What yards did you wander into and why?” she closed in the last tweet.

The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine before it becomes a law.