Deputies ‘reassigned’ after photo at a diner opposing COVID order, PA sheriff says

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office reassigned two deputies photographed at The Crack’d Egg in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Screengrab from Google.

Pennsylvania deputies seen at a restaurant that was opposing a coronavirus order will be reassigned and enter quarantine, authorities say.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says the two deputies photographed at The Crack’d Egg in Pittsburgh over the weekend are under investigation.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf issued COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants and bars. The restaurant posted a photo of the deputies with the caption “We #backtheblue because they’ve got our back too” after the order went into effect Saturday, KDKA reported.

The post doesn’t appear on The Crack’d Egg’s Facebook page. But another post from Saturday included photos of customers eating inside.

“TOGETHER we stand and fight back the tyranny,” The Crack’d Egg posted. “God Bless us All and God Bless the USA.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant advertises a “side of freedom served with every meal” and “masks not required.”

The deputies in the photo were “immediately taken off the road and reassigned” and they will be under quarantine for 14 days, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputies do have due process and we respect that, but if they are found in violation in any way, we do not condone it and will act accordingly,” the sheriff’s office said. “We don’t tolerate any deputy that violates a health order from the governor, the county executive, or any health agency.”

This week, The Crack’d Egg planned to host a toy drive with the Proud Boys, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The Proud Boys are a group of far-right extremists who openly engage in violence, often against counter protesters and at political rallies. The FBI classifies them as an extremist group, The Associated Press reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER