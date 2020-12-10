Electric fireplaces sold at Lowe’s caused smoke inhalation and smoke damage, recall says

Providing heat without smoke is supposed to be one of the advantages of an electric fireplace. But the smoke part is where about 48,000 allen + roth electric fireplaces sold at Lowe’s had a problem, which is why L G Sourcing recalled them Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “Wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

L G Sourcing has received “28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.”

These were sold exclusively by Lowe’s from January 2013 through April 2018, item No. 466656. On the back of the fireplaces, there’s a white label with “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A.”

The back panel of the recalled electric fireplace U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

To get a free repair kit and schedule the free in-home repair, customers should call L G Sourcing at 888-251-1019, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.