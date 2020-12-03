Steve Kornacki — and his famous khakis — joining NBC’s ‘Football Night In America’

Steve Kornacki Photo courtesy of NBC

The ultimate political golden boy, who became an internet darling during the 2020 presidential election, is jumping into the deep end of a different world this Sunday night.

Steve Kornacki, who played a pivotal role in NBC and MSNBC’s coverage of the election, will appear on NBC’s “Football Night in America” when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos, NBC announced Thursday in a news release.

“Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, will join Football Night in America this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC to break down the evolving NFL playoff picture ahead of NBC Sports’ coverage of Broncos-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football,” NBC said.

“Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season,” Sam Flood, an NBC Sports executive producer, said in the release. “As we push to the playoffs, who better to spot the trends, make the call about division and conference races, and identify the toss-up games that can flip the standings than the man in the khakis.”

Kornacki said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in the release. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

Kornacki was named one of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive in 2020 thanks to his tireless wall-to-wall election coverage.