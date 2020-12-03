Pilot lands plane among cars on Minnesota interstate — then crashes, video shows

A pilot nearly pulled off a landing among drivers on a Minnesota freeway before crashing the plane, video shows.

The plane was forced to land on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities suburb of Arden Hills on Wednesday night, officials say.

Traffic cameras captured video of the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane land between two vehicles driving side by side and a third car farther ahead. At first, it appears the pilot will be successful, but he loses control and collides with the car that was in front.

No one was injured in the crash, officials say.

Tori Hoehne, who lives near the crash site, told KSTP she and her roommates heard a loud noise.

“We were just watching a movie and we heard a super loud thud, and it kind of made us all look at each other, like what was going on?” Hoehne told the St. Paul TV station. “Then we just continued watching the movie, and shortly after heard a ton of sirens.”

A Minnesota State Patrol spokesman told McClatchy News that investigators haven’t determined why the pilot made the suspected emergency landing. The investigation is ongoing.