Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring major deals — and scams. Here’s what to watch for

As more Americans than ever will likely do their holiday shopping online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of scammers hoping to take advantage, consumer watchdog groups warn.

As shoppers browse for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, experts have stressed the need to be extra cautious.

“One thing we’ve seen as a result from COVID, people are economically distressed and people tend to make decisions that they wouldn’t normally do because circumstances are different,” Steven Merrill, chief of the FBI’s Financial Crimes section, told NBC News. “People tend to lose the ability to do due diligence and be careful.”

Merrill said the agency expects cyber-criminals to “put in extra work” trying to defraud people this year. However, security experts say there are a number of steps consumers can take to avoid being scammed.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First, be wary of phony websites and online ads, according to the Better Business Bureau. But how do you tell the real from the fake?

“If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” the watchdog group explains. “Watch out for false advertising, and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer.”

Shoppers should make sure the website has the retailer’s name spelled correctly, and that there’s legitimate contact information should an issue arise with an order.

Phil Catlett, president of the BBB Serving Western Michigan, said shoppers should also avoid offers on social media, adding that the agency has seen a surge in complaints about retailers found via Facebook and Instagram.

“Social media can be a great place to share gift ideas and find items you might not have considered,” Catlett said, according to MLive. “Unfortunately, an increasing number of websites we see advertising on Facebook and Instagram have poor track records of delivering products on time. That can be especially problematic right now, when you need to have the gift by a certain date.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency says choosing credit over debit for purchases is also best.

“There are laws to limit your liability for fraudulent credit card charges, but you may not have the same level of protection for your debit cards,” the agency’s website states. “Additionally, because a debit card draws money directly from your bank account, unauthorized charges could leave you with insufficient funds to pay other bills.”

Other best practices to shop safely online this holiday season include:

Beware of phishing and other email/social media scams that ask for personal information.

Do your research to ensure you’re buying from a reputable retailer.

Never make purchases over unsecure or public WiFi connections.

Ensure your phone/laptop’s anti-virus software is up to date.