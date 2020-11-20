National
President Obama surprises viral YouTube twins during online show. See their reaction
Fred and Tim Williams, the 22-year-old twins from Gary, Indiana, who have charmed viewers with their viral YouTube videos reviewing old-school songs, were taken back — in a great way — when a special guest popped in during the recording of their latest episode.
While reviewing Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changing,” a song that was featured in former President Barack Obama’s new book “A Promised Land,” 44 himself jumped on the show — virtually, of course.
“I don’t know even know who Bob Dylan is,” one twin exclaimed before reviewing Dylan’s iconic masterpiece. “I wonder why Barack Obama chose this song.”
Around the 3:06 mark, Obama surprises the brothers with a live appearance.
“What’s happening, twins?” the former President said as the boys laughed in awe.
Obama asked the brothers how they got the idea to review songs that would be recognized by older generations, but not necessarily their own.
“Just by the love and passion of music we have,” one of the twins said.
The former president was planning to appear on the show in December, but surprised the twins earlier than expected.
The Williams twins have left their mark on the music world since their YouTube show, TwinsthenewTrend, premiered. In August, Phil Collins’ 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight,” hit No. 2 on the iTunes chart 40 years after its release, thanks in part to the viral episode of the twins reviewing the song, McClatchy News reported.
Obama tweeted a clip of the episode on Thursday.
