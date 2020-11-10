Teacher accused of killing her teenage son on the way to school, Texas police say

Waco Independent School District teacher Sarah Hunt is charged with murder in the shooting of her son while driving to school, McLennan County, Texas sheriff says. Screengrab from KWTX.

A Texas teacher is accused of killing her teenage son on their way to school, police say.

Sarah Hunt, a teacher in the Waco Independent School District, was charged with murder in the death of her 17-year-old son, Garrett Hunt, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Authorities say Hunt, 39, fatally shot him while driving to school Monday morning just outside Riesel, a city of about 1,000 near Waco, the newspaper reported.

“At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told KWTX. “It’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine.”

The teen’s body was found shot multiple times in an abandoned vehicle near the site of the fairgrounds in the small town, KCEN reported. Hunt was arrested as she was walking back into the city, the news outlet reported.

Hunt was in her first year of teaching fifth grade social studies and science at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, KWTX reported. Authorities say the family had just moved to the Waco area, the news outlet reported.

Hunt was in jail on a murder charge with a bond of $500,000, according to records.