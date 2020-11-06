Rapper King Von, two others die in shootout involving Atlanta police, officials say

Rapper King Von was killed early Friday morning in Atlanta, along with two others, during a shootout in a hookah lounge parking lot involving two groups of men, and two police officers.

Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, was 26 years old.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, about 4 a.m. Bennett’s group and another ran into each other outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, and got into a heated argument that “quickly escalated to gunfire,” with bullets flying from both sides.

Two Atlanta police officers, one on duty and one off, joined the fray as well and “fired shots at two locations,” according to the GBI. It’s not clear who shot who.

“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter,” the GBI said, adding that neither officer was injured.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

King Von garnered attention in 2018 with his song “Crazy Story,” followed by a debut mix tape, “Grandson, Vol. 1” in 2019, Pitchfork.com reported.

Von’s first full-length album, “Welcome to O’Block,” was released just last week ago, according to the outlet.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von,” Bennett’s record label, Empire said in a statement.

“He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community — O’Block.”

