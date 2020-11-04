Moving to Canada over the election results? Maine police ask you take a boat or plane

One constant of U.S. presidential races is frustrated citizens swearing they’ll move to Canada, and police in at least one border state are taking those vows seriously enough to offer travel tips.

The Bangor Police Department in Maine is asking fleeing Americans to reconsider using the state as a point of exit when a winner is named in the race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Votes are still being counted, and early results are still unclear in some states.

The police department’s Election Day Facebook post — which appeared partly tongue-in-cheek — noted the Canadian border is not only closed due to the pandemic, but “Canadians did not really invite you to come.”

“If you have determined that moving to Canada is your primary goal if the other candidate wins, it should be noted that we would rather you choose another route to gain access to that wonderful country,” police wrote.

“It’s kind of icy here right now. Might we first suggest using a boat or aircraft to gain access to the land of the majestic— poutine-fattened— beaver. Maine has many readily available access points to the land of the maple leaf, but we don’t want to see you right now because we are still washing the sheets from when you visited last summer.”

Americans who insist on going anyway will learn the hard way that Canada’s reputation for being polite and welcoming doesn’t apply to border guards, Bangor officials added.

“The ladies and gents who are armed and slightly truculent seem to have a little bit of badger in them,” the department wrote. “Please do not try their patience. Go back to your homes and reassess your travel plans.”

Bangor police included a plea for people to remain calm no matter the outcome, a reference to widespread reports that violence might erupt after the election.

The post garnered more than 15,000 reactions overnight, including some from people who thanked the department for badly needed humor.

“On a day where things are going to be running rather chaotically and fraught with tensions, any humor is welcome and appreciated, at least by this old goat,” one person posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“So funny but so sad. Praying for peace and calm to reign supreme everywhere,” another wrote.