‘Points for creativity.’ Car seen driving on Wisconsin highway with snowmobile on top

The driver of a car with a snowmobile strapped to the roof won creativity points, but police had a problem with its safety.

On Sunday, Wisconsin State Patrol officers stopped the Toyota Corolla driving along U.S. Highway 63 in Polk County near Minneapolis.

It appears the Polaris snowmobile — which isn’t much smaller than the car — was tied down through the vehicle’s windows.

“Don’t try this at home,” the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on Facebook. “If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.”

The post quickly grabbed attention on social media, with lots of people commenting “Only in Wisconsin.”

“Points for creativity,” another person commented.

In a nod to Allstate commercials, a local insurance company took the opportunity to pitch its business.

“Still think you don’t need the higher limits on your auto insurance?” the insurance company posted. “This is real mayhem!”

