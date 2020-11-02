Wichita Eagle Logo
Boston Market is giving away free sliders on Election Day. Here’s what to know

Boston Market wants to help you treat yourself on Election Day with some free food.

Pop into any Boston Market between 9 p.m. and close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 — which is also National Sandwich Day — and the restaurant chain will give you a slider absolutely free, the company said in a news release.

“Because Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond, Boston Market ... wants to make sure that every American remains well fed for the long night ahead,” the company said.

Some locations will even be open until midnight, Boston Market said.

The sliders, which typically cost $3, are part of Boston Market’s new late-night menu and come in a variety of recipes:

sliders_fitted.jpeg
Boston Market is giving away free sliders on Election Day, the company said. Boston Market

The new late-night menu is now available at Boston Market locations nationwide from 9 p.m. to close. Night owls can also enjoy the late-night menu via delivery and contactless curbside pick-up, Boston Market said.

The Colorado-based restaurant chain has more than 225 locations in the U.S. You can find your nearest Boston Market here.

