Veterans, Gold Star families can visit National Parks for free. Here’s when it starts

Starting Veterans Day, Gold Star families and military veterans can enjoy free access to all U.S. national parks and public lands, federal officials announced Thursday.

“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” Interior Department Secretary David L. Bernhardt said in a statement. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we’re granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veteran’s Day and every single day thereafter.”

The Gold Star Families Parks Pass Act gained bipartisan support when it was introduced earlier this year by Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rob Wittman, R-Va., with support from Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, WBIR reported.

The legislation takes effect nationwide on Nov. 11.

“America’s public lands are among the most beautiful natural wonders in the world, and their importance to Americans has only grown during the ongoing pandemic,” King said. “The families of those who’ve lost a loved one in defense of our nation should be able to have access to these treasures free of charge. This isn’t complicated – it’s simply the right thing to do.”

Golden also took to Twitter to celebrate news that the legislation had been adopted.

“For months, I’ve been working w/ @SenatorAngusKing to provide free access for Gold Star Families to our nat’l parks and fed’l public lands,” the congressman wrote on Twitter. “Today, @Interior announced — starting 11/11 — they are implementing our proposal nationwide.”

“This is a small but important gesture of our respect and gratitude for Gold Star Families and I’m proud to have gotten this done,” he added.

There are 421 national park sites across the U.S., according to the National Park Foundation. Entrance fees vary by park but can range anywhere from $10 per person to $70 for an annual pass.

Veterans must present one of the following forms of ID to gain free entry:

Department of Defense Identification Card

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Veteran ID Card

Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card

Gold Star families are identified as relatives of a U.S. service member who lost their life in a “qualifying situation,” including war or terror attack.