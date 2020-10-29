Justin Bieber selling his Beverly Hills home for $9 million. Take a look inside

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are reportedly selling this Beverly Hills mansion The Altman Brothers' Instagram

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has put his Beverly Hills home on the market two months after buying a new residence in the area.

Bieber and his wife,Hailey Baldwin, listed their 5-bedroom, 7-bath Beverly Hills home they bought in 2019, according to Variety and Los Angeles Times. The 6,100-square-foot gated home is listed at $8,995,000.

“The home includes a living room, great room, office, theater, wine cellar and bar,” according to the listing. “The beautiful master suite boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, stone filled bathroom and massive custom closet.”

If that’s not enough for you, it also features an infinity pool, BBQ and cabana with a fireplace.

The mansion, called “The Tropics,” was previously listed in 2018. An Instagram post from real estate group The Altman Brothers takes you inside.

Bieber bought the 1930s home in March 2019 for $8.5 million, Architectural Digest reported. The home is next door to Jeff Bezos’ $175 million mansion, according to Variety.

It’s likely on the market because of a recent luxurious purchase from Bieber and Baldwin. They bought a 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills in August for $25.8 million, People reported.