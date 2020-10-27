Watch ‘The Voice’ contestant wow Kelly Clarkson with cover of her own song

If you cover a song on “The Voice” by one of the show’s judges, you better do it right.

For Kelsie Watts on Monday’s episode of the singing competition show on NBC, her rendition of “I Dare You” wowed Kelly Clarkson — the original performer of the song.

Clarkson was the first to turn her chair around for Watts, followed by fellow judge Gwen Stefani when Watts belted her high notes.

“You better sing that song!” Clarkson, a Fort Worth native, shouted as Watts finished. “Oh my gosh, you just one-upped me on my own song.”

Clarkson said she is hard on contestants who cover her songs, but she couldn’t help but turn her chair for Watts.

“There’s nothing cooler than somebody to like your song well enough to cover it, but secondly to make it even better than it was, which is what you just did,” Clarkson said. “America, you will not see me do that version on tour.”

To no surprise, Watts chose to be a part of Team Kelly over Team Gwen.

Watts, a native of Lubbock, Texas, who lives in Nashville, tweeted Monday night it was an “absolute honor” to perform the song in front of Clarkson.

“Thank you so so so much for turning your chair and allowing me to be on your team this season!” the singer said.

“I Dare You,” which Clarkson released in April, re-entered the iTunes chart after Watts’ performance at No. 45 as of Tuesday morning.

Not only did @KelsieWatts sing my song #IDareYou, but she sang it better than me too! That's why I had to turn around!! So excited to have you on #TeamKelly! #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/PeJjUy6lTd — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 27, 2020

Clarkson shared her excitement about Watts on Twitter.

“I’m so glad I got her on my team,” she said. “I was like, ‘If I don’t get the person that sings my song, that’s a different level of loser.’ I wasn’t prepared for it.”