Rich palate? You can get ‘diamond’ and 24k gold hot wings at new Missouri restaurant

No, you’re not dreaming - those are actual 24K gold wings. Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook Page

Does your taste fall on the more refined and pricey side of cuisine? Well a St. Louis restaurant has got you covered.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce is offering up some glamorous wing choices when they open their doors on Nov. 1, including, according to their Facebook page, 24-carat gold wings and wings that are dusted with “diamonds.”

“Curious about our wings? Would you like to try them before our grand opening? Well, you can today,” their Facebook page said. “Today we are selling our 24K Gold wings. You get 15 gold wing for $45.00. Diamond Wicked wings and our Ciroc Lemon Pepper Diamond wings are 25 for $35.00. We are only taking 25 orders today. Get them before they’re gone.”

According to Fox 2, the new restaurant, at 930 North Kingshighway Blvd., is founded by the co-owner of Too Much Sauce, Chris Lowe, who is expecting between 200 to 300 people when they open the doors at noon on their first day. Lowe also said that police officers will be on hand to manage social distancing.

While the gold wings are made of the real thing, the diamond wings have just a prismatic tint to their appeal, according to Riverfront Times.

“Diamond dusted” wings are just one of the offerings Waayyy Too Much Sauce is offering. Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook Page

“Behold, these things of beauty,” Riverfront said. “Iridescent flats and drummies, coated in a sticky glaze looking as if they shot from the Oort Cloud via a blazing comet and landed right here in STL, still awash in all of their interstellar glory. Just look at how the light bounces off these beauties; it’s an actual rainbow of flavor.”

What’s next? Silk napkins?