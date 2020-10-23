Elton John is now a Barbie. He hopes fans are inspired to ‘fearlessly’ pursue dreams

Mattel released a new Elton John Barbie Oct. 22. Courtesy of Mattel

Elton John just got his very own Gold Label Barbie doll.

Mattel announced the news Thursday in what they called a “bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons, and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer!”

The singer, songwriter, composer and pianist himself took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour,” Elton John wrote Thursday. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.- E xxhttps://t.co/arwK0eYFM8 pic.twitter.com/lPytuIrggF — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 22, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The blonde, curly-haired doll — donned in a glittery bomber jacket with “Elton” painted across it — is retailing for $50 and limited to two a person, “so as many people as possible can add her to their collections,” the company said on its website.

Because it’s a Gold Label Barbie, production is limited to about 20,000 dolls or less worldwide.

The full package comes with a purple bowler hat, sparkly pink-tinted sunglasses, rainbow-striped platform boots and flared denim jeans sporting the pop music icon’s initials.

Some Barbie fanatics commented on the website that the doll is “not my cup of tea.” For one, some people felt it should have been a Ken doll, not a Barbie doll.

Another person questioned why the doll didn’t share Elton John’s tooth gap.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel praised the collaboration between the LGBT trailblazer and Mattel, which inspired the drag queen’s stage name.

Mattel also released its third quarter net sales for 2020 — $1.6 million — on Thursday, “up 10% as reported...versus (the) prior year.” The toymaker also saw a 22% jump in doll sales worldwide compared to the same quarter last year.

“This was a very strong quarter for Mattel. We saw a major upswing in topline and a significant increase in profitability as we continued to make meaningful progress,” Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, said in a statement.