Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump for calling her AOC during debate, says it’s disrespectful

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized President Donald Trump for referring to her as “AOC” during Thursday’s final presidential debate, saying it was an “advertisement” for his “disrespect of women.”

Trump referred to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials when debating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on climate change and the Green New Deal, the legislation she introduced to Congress.

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of stature,” she wrote on Twitter. “Women notice. It conveys a lot.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens in New York City, said the “AOC” moniker was given to her by the “community and the people,” writing that her constituents can call her that.

“Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101,” she wrote.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trump referred to Ocasio-Cortez as “AOC plus three,” referencing her and Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, also known as “The Squad.”

“They know nothing about the climate,” Trump said. “I mean she’s got a good line of stuff but she knows nothing about the climate, and they’re all hopping through hoops for AOC plus three. Not a real plan, it costs $100 trillion.”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would’ve brought them some water and told them to sober up.”

The freshman lawmaker pointed out it was “AOC plus 115,” referring to the other co-sponsors of the Green New Deal.

“It’s actually AOC plus 115 because that’s how many House and Senate members have cosponsored the most ambitious climate legislation in American history,” she wrote.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized Vice President Mike Pence for calling her “AOC” during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president.

“It’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you,” she wrote on Oct. 7.

Trump faced backlash last year for telling the progressive lawmakers that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places” they “originally came from.”

Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee, Pressley was born in Cincinnati, Tlaib was born in Detroit and Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York.