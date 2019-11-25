Man kills neighbor’s dog, sparking shootout that sends 1 to hospital, Indiana cops say

An argument between two neighbors on Monday led to the death of a dog and sent one person to the hospital, police told the NWI Times.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on West 109th Avenue in unincorporated Crown Point, where neighbors told police that “two individuals were firing shots at one another,” NBC Chicago reported.

During the investigation, police learned the gunfight began after the dog of one neighbor was shot, WGN9 said. The owner of the dog was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital, multiple outlets reported. The shooter is in custody, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the two people involved in the fight, how many shots were fired, or the condition of the person admitted to the hospital.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the “incident remains under investigation,” NWI Times said.