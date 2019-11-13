K-9 officer shot to death as he tracked car-chase suspect in woods, Indiana cops say

An Indiana K-9 officer is dead after chasing two suspects involved in a car chase and manhunt, the Fishers Police Department said in a news release.

Police tried to stop a Cadillac traveling through Fishers just after midnight, but the driver refused to stop and “exited the interstate onto Southeastern Parkway,” the release said.

A chase ensued but ended near the intersection of 131st Street and Olio Road, where the male driver fled the car. Police arrested a woman on the scene.

Investigators said K-9 officer Harlej spotted 19-year-old suspect Richard D. Garrett Jr., and police told Garrett to stop, but he refused.

“When the suspect refused commands to stop, K9 Harlej was deployed,” the release said. “Shortly, officers heard a gunshot and Harlej went missing.”

Garrett was arrested after several hours. Police found Harlej in a wooded area shot, and he later died after he “succumbed to his injury,” police said in the release.

“It is my belief he saved lives last night, and we’re thankful for his sacrifice,” Chief Ed Gebhart told Fox 59.

Garrett is charged with “striking a law enforcement animal, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, theft, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and possession of a handgun without a license,” police said.

Rashaana L. Farrow, 19, is charged with false informing and wanted on multiple warrants. Both are being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

