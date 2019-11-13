High school implements mandatory drug testing for every student, Ohio officials say

A high school in Ohio says it will test every student for drugs at least once a year.

On Tuesday, Stephen T. Badin High School, a private Catholic school in Hamilton, made an announcement detailing its plan to drug test each one of its more than 600 students starting in January, the Journal-News reported.

School administrators say they hope to prevent drug use.

“Our objective is not to catch students doing drugs,” principal Brian Pendergest said in the release obtained by WXIX. “Our objective is to help students not do drugs.”

Students will be tested without notice and results will be kept confidential, save for the student’s parents and two school officials, WCPO reported. If a student tests positive, disciplinary action won’t be taken but they will be subject to confidential counseling, the school says.

After a positive test, the student will be tested again within 90 days, WXIX reported. A second positive will result in 10-day suspension and a third could result in expulsion. Refusal to take the test will be considered a ‘positive’ result, according to WXIX.

The school says it will take other factors into account when examining results.

“The first question we’re going to ask is whether there’s a reason for that student to have failed the test that doesn’t have to do with an illegal substance,” media liaison Dirk Allen told WCPO, citing the possibility of prescribed medication causing a positive result.

Badin High School is the second Catholic school in the area to implement mandatory drug testing, following Bishop Fenwick High School, which began during the 2018-2019 school year, the Journal-News reported.

Hamilton is roughly 30 miles north of Cincinnati.