Iconic astrologer Walter Mercado is dead at 87

Walter Mercado, a man born while the sun was in Pisces and who became an iconic astrologer in Latin America and the U.S., has died in his native Puerto Rico.

A family spokesman confirmed Mercado’s death at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan. Mercado was 87.

From an extravagant living room surrounded by books and candlelight, Mercado delivered intricate horoscopes, which he turned into an art form for millions of Spanish-speaking households during decades. He crossed cultural and national boundaries with his predictions of romance and his cautions to heed warnings against evil intentions.

Since 1970, on TV, then on the internet, Mercado became a star with his predictions, lavish robes and grand persona. His segments were broadcast from local television stations in Puerto Rico, and he quickly garnered worldwide fame as a celebrity psychic.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Followers in Latin America and the U.S. followed his recommended New Year’s Eve rituals religiously, and many believed they would yield love and riches in the coming year — if done as Walter Mercado preached.

In his anticipated readings, he customized essential and detailed advice for each of the 12 Zodiac signs.

For Cancer signs, “you can already feel what’s in store for you and your loved ones in 2019.”

For Libras, “eliminate hatred, grudges, envy and bad vibrations from your system.”

For Aquarius, “break open a dry coconut by smashing it against another coconut and allow the water to spill on your backyard.”

Mercado also sometimes weighed in on the future of regional politics, from a possible impeachment for President Donald Trump, to continued injustices and protests in Cuba.

And for his beloved Miami, he said the city was “blessed” in 2019.

“Opportunities for success by artists from around the world multiply. Miami is a secure port for those who seek fame, glory and freedom,” he said.

Ivonne Bennet, one of Mercado’ss four nieces, said her uncle died around 9 p.m. Saturday of kidney failure.

“It’s been awful,” she said. “We’ve been coming and going from the hospital for days.”

Two of Bennet’s sisters flew to Puerto Rico a few days ago. But she said they had kept the information under wraps to respect the family’s privacy.

Mercado also was also a dancer, and actor and a writer.

In an exclusive interview with el Nuevo Herald in July 2019, Mercado recalled how an encounter with the late Cuban dancer Alicia Alonso when he was 14 ,fueled his passion for ballet. On the way to one performance at La Perla Theater in his hometown of Ponce, Mercado said the troupe lost the wardrobe, forcing the ballet teacher to dress the group in leaves and bedsheets.

“We were nude, covered only with the essential, but the audience said we had been dressed by angels. It was an incredible experience,” Mercado told el Nuevo Herald.

Outside Mercado’s two-story yellow, blue and orange villa in the Cupey suburb of San Juan, the streets were quiet on Sunday.

He lived in a gated community. No one answered the door. The home is decorated with gargoyle heads, and a Buddha statue stands atop of a blue fountain at the front of the house. The villa also bears his initials: WMS.

His long-held popularity can be seen in his daily horoscope, which remains one of the most read features in el Nuevo Herald, and his yearly prognostications that also gained a loyal English language following.

But his connections to South Florida were not all fortuitous.

In 1998, he was sued in Miami by a group of fans who said they invested in a jewelry company after Mercado’s endorsement of the beads, which were advertised as having special healing powers. The state attorney general’s office at the time accused the company, Unique Gems International Corp., of running an illegal pyramid scheme.

The president of the company was sentenced in 2003 to 14 years in prison, after authorities said Unique Gems defrauded 16,000 people in a $90 million plot. Mercado advertised the beads as providing a “cure for cancer, sexual dysfunction and poverty,” according to The Associated Press.

Mercado, who also went by Shanti Ananda, lost the rights to his name in 2010 during a legal dispute, but later settled the complaint and retrieved his rights to his name and image.

Mercado was honored as Mr. Television by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York in 1986.

In late August this year, HistoryMiami museum honored Mercado’s influence in Latin American culture with an exhibit, Mucho, mucho amor: 50 years of Walter Mercado. The name was a nod to his closing wish to his loyal audience at the end of each segment: “A lot, a lot of love.”

El Nuevo Herald staff writer Jimena Tavel and Miami Herald staff writer Jim Wyss contributed to this report.