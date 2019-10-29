Rodent raises hell during peace offering at Alabama church, video shows

A squirrel was escorted out of church in Alabama after breaking in through a stained glass window on the balcony. Screengrab from Facebook

A nutty visitor had to be escorted out of an Alabama church after wreaking havoc during Sunday’s service.

Members of the congregation at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in Birmingham were about to pass peace to one another when a squirrel who wanted to hear God’s word caused a bit of a disturbance.

A woman had just said “peace be with you” into the microphone when a scream was heard from the balcony, a video of the service shows.

“I think we have a squealer back there,” a man said to her.

But later, pastor Bill Brunson explained what happened. A squirrel had broken into the church through a stained glass window and was on the loose in the balcony, he said in a video posted to Facebook.

The squirrel was “encouraging our members up there to get a little more spirited than usual,” he said.

Faced with the dilemma of how to get the squirrel out, attendees started trying to trap it under offering plates, the pastor said in the video.

“If you have any squirrel capturing skill, if that’s your spiritual gift, move to the balcony and assist in the hunt,” Brunson said in the video.

Eventually, the ushers got the squirrel out of the sanctuary, the church posted on Facebook, and another video shows the squirrel scampering out the door as ushers ran after it.

“I want to know if he left his tithe in the offering plate,” one person commented.

“So did the squirrel come to Jesus and get out?” another wrote.