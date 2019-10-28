Convicted rapist on the loose after being accidentally released from Georgia prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a 31-year-old man convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation after he was accidentally released from prison on Friday. Georgia Department of Corrections

Officials in Georgia are searching for a 31-year-old man who was accidentally released from prison on Friday, the state Department of Corrections said Monday in a Facebook post.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5’9” and weighs 186 pounds, according to the post.

He was “released in error from Rogers State Prison,” officials said.

Munoz-Mendez was serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation, WSBTV reported.

The crimes occurred in 2010 and 2012, according to 11Alive, though his sentence didn’t begin until April 2015.

It’s not clear what led to Munoz-Mendez’s release around noon on Friday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez,” department spokesperson Lori Benoit said, according to the Constitution. “The public is reminded to call 911 and do not approach.”