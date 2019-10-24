‘Rapidly growing’ fire shuts Highway 1 as second ignites in Santa Rosa, officials say

More fires ignited Thursday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Northern California authorities, as firefighters battled the larger Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The Muir Fire along Highway 1 near Slide Ranch is “rapidly growing” between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach on the Pacific Ocean coast, but “no structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are underway,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The fire reached 45 acres shortly after noon, Marin County Fire said on Twitter. The blaze has shut down Highway 1 in the area.

“Avoid the area,” deputies advised, telling drivers to “please use alternative travel routes and keep roadways clear for firefighting personnel and equipment.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters said a helicopter, a bulldozer, two air water tankers and more are responding to the blaze.

Meanwhile, firefighters were working Thursday to stop another fire that sparked in Santa Rosa near Annadel State Park, SFGate reported.

“The fire is located near a swimming lagoon in Spring Lake Park, close to Annadel. The fire is currently at three acres as of 11 a.m., but not growing, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said,” according to SFGate. “Firefighters are ‘making good progress’ and no evacuations will be necessary for residents bordering the edge of the two parks.”

Santa Rosa police said Thursday morning that visitors to Spring Lake Park were being evacuated.

“Both entrances to Spring Lake Park are closed. Please avoid the area,” police said. “Airplane and helicopter resources are currently being used.”

KPIX shared video on Twitter showing the smoke from the Marin County fire blowing off the land and into the ocean.