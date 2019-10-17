Body with gunshot wound found near NC bridge, cops say. Investigation will be ‘tough’

A body was found near a bridge in North Carolina, and police are searching for answers.

Someone called 911 after seeing a body on the side of the road near Lake Lucas Bridge in Randolph County at about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to do a welfare check and confirmed it was the body of an unidentified woman, said Amanda Varner, spokesperson for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s body was about 10 feet off the road in a “grassy area on the shoulder,” WGHP reported, and had a gunshot wound that wasn’t self-inflicted.

Detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were on the scene, the release says. K-9 officers were also called in to help look for more evidence, according to WGHP.

“There’s not a lot of evidence,” Sheriff Greg Seabolt said, according to WGHP. “That’s why we’re hoping we can find other clues in reference to the dogs coming out. And it’s going to be a tough investigation but we have our detectives on the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been “traveling through that area between midnight and 2 a.m.” is asked to call 911 or the or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-CRIME, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing, the release says, and Old Lexington Road between Lake Lucas Road and Back Creek Road is closed to traffic.

No other information about the incident has been released.