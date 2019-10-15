Woman brings boyfriend to hospital. Her other boyfriend came with a knife, TX cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A stabbing at a hospital in Texas on Friday was the result of a “love triangle,” police say.

A woman’s boyfriend came to visit her while she was a patient at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Just before 3 a.m., another man — identified as Camilo Medrano Jr., 27 — showed up and the two men began to fight, according to the news outlet.

Medrano used a “sharp object” to stab the 33-year-old man in the arms, head and neck before running away, KSAT reported.

Police are calling the situation the result of a “love triangle” after the woman told police she was “in a relationship” with both men, according to the news outlet.

The woman identified Medrano with a photograph, KSAT reported.

After being stabbed, the man was rushed to another hospital for treatment where he’s expected to survive, KABB reported.

Police dispatched K-9 units and a helicopter to help track down Medrano, according to the Express-News. But he evaded capture until his arrest on Monday, WOAI reported.

Medrano is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news outlet.