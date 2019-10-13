Woman found dead in NC creek was an FBI photographer, police say. They’re investigating

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman found dead in a North Carolina creek worked for the FBI, police say.

The woman and her husband were at a campsite in the Nantahala National Forest on Oct. 7 when police say she told him she wanted to get in Santeetlah Creek, The News & Observer reported Friday.

Not long after, her husband found her dead and called 911, according to The News & Observer.

Shanteetlah Creek is in western North Carolina, about 225 miles from Charlotte, and is a popular fishing destination, according to the Forest Service. It’s just west of the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest.

Officials identified the woman as Kathleen Polce Miller and found out she was a forensic photographer for the FBI from Alabama, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Her death is being investigated “from a criminal standpoint” along with the State Bureau of investigation, United States National Forest Service, and the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office said, and there is no danger to the public.

Miller likely drowned, police told WSFA, but the exact cause of death is still unknown.