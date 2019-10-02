Democrats to press State Dept. watchdog about ‘political retaliation’ over Ukraine

SHARE COPY LINK

House Democratic lawmakers plan to press the State Department inspector general about any “political retaliation” against career diplomats seeking to cooperate with their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s political dealings with Ukraine in a briefing on Wednesday, according to two senior congressional aides.

The inspector general, Steve Linick, has already flagged other instances of “politicized and other improper personnel practices” on other matters within the department in a report published in August. But his latest briefing comes amid warnings from House Democrats that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “intimidating” key witnesses in their impeachment probe.

One source familiar with the inspector general’s request for an urgent briefing with congressional committees told McClatchy that documents related to the matter will be presented to the lawmakers.

Linick will brief members of the House intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees in a secure room at the Capitol, scheduled for 3 p.m., congressional aides said.

Chairmen of the committees have not shared the inspector general’s letter with committee members, keeping details of the scheduled briefing close to the vest.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced a formal impeachment inquiry last week into Trump’s effort to get Ukraine’s president to investigate one of his political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his family members.

The three House committee chairmen – Adam Schiff of California, Eliot Engel of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland – wrote to Pompeo on Tuesday accusing him of “intimidating Department witnesses in order to protect himself and the president,” after the secretary declined to provide department personnel for depositions on their requested timeframes.

Democrats plan to ask the inspector general why the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, left his post last week, and who else at the State Department was aware or took part in an effort to communicate with Ukrainian officials about the Bidens. Pompeo on Wednesday confirmed that he was on the call with Trump and the Ukrainian president.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of questions about the special envoy who was forced out,” said one aide. “There’s probably going to be a lot of questions about who else at State was involved.”

Most members of Congress are on a two-week recess and are not in Washington. The aide said that members and staff from the three main committees leading the impeachment inquiry would likely ask questions, and that the meeting will include Democrats and Republicans. Another aide said Senate staff would also be included.

Linick’s appearance comes one day before lawmakers are set to depose Volker, who has not spoken publicly since news of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became public.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was abruptly recalled from her position in May, is scheduled to be deposed on October 11.

David Lightman contributed to this report.