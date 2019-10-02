Here’s what got recalled for listeria from The Fresh Market’s deli cases

SHARE COPY LINK

The possibility of listeria in the supply chain caused Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta to be recalled from The Fresh Market’s deli cases.

Recalling the pasta dish Tuesday was Freshway Foods, which makes it for The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market sells it by the pound at the deli counter and prepackaged elsewhere.

In an email to regular shoppers, the chain said listeria may have contaminated an ingredient that came into Freshway’s production facility.

Customers who bought the Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta are asked to toss it and bring the receipt to any Fresh Market for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 866-817-4367, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria brings fever, headache, muscle aches and, sometimes, convulsions to about 1,600 Americans per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 260 of that 1,600 die. Usually suffering the worst effects of listeria are children under 5, senior citizens and pregnant women. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages.