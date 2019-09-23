National
Woman struggling with stroller was trying to push 24,000 stolen quarters, Calif. cops say
(Not so) smooth criminals
Two California police detectives who stopped to help a woman pushing a heavy baby stroller Friday found something other than a baby inside, police reported on Twitter.
Instead, Bakersfield police discovered 24,000 stolen quarters worth $6,000 weighing down the 29-year-old woman’s stroller, The Bakersfield Californian reported. After trying to run away, the woman told detectives she had just burglarized a nearby home.
The detectives placed Darrin Fritz under arrest, police wrote on Twitter.
Kern County jail records show Fritz faces charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, KTLA reported.
She’s being held on $65,000 bail, ABC News reported. It’s not clear whether she has an attorney.
Police posted a photo of evidence bags filled with coins recovered from the stroller on Twitter.
Comments