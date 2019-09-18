Former high school principal accused of murdering his wife, South Carolina police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A former high school principal in South Carolina reported his wife missing Tuesday morning, but now he’s charged in her murder, according to police.

Police arrested James Stan Yarborough after his wife’s body was found in a wooded area in Dorchester County, according to Summerville police.

Yarborough is the former principal at Summerville High School, The Summerville Journal Scene reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Summerville Police Department

Yarborough told police his wife, 63-year-old Karen Yarborough, went for a walk around 8 p.m. Monday and never returned, according to an incident report.

James Yaborough, 64, told police his wife had been depressed since a family friend died, the report said.

Karen Yaborough’s body was found in an unincorporated area of the county near the Beidler Forest, about 20 miles from Summerville, WCBD reported.

Police say they saw small blood stains on James Yarborough’s shirt as they were in the couple’s Summerville home to investigate the missing person report, according to police.

Officers also found a bullet with no shell casing on the floor of a bedroom in the house, the incident report said.

“I asked James if he possessed any firearms, to which he stated that he did not. I asked James if he knew why an exposed round would be located on the floor of the master bedroom and he stated that he did not know why it would be there,” the investigating officer wrote in the report.

Police also found damage to a vehicle and broken flower pots outside the home, which appeared to have been cleaned up, the incident report said. James Yaborough said his wife told him about the damage to the vehicle Monday, but he didn’t know anything else about it, according to the police report.

Police arrested James Yarborough at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. He’s been charged with “murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice,” police said.