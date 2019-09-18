The chicken on the bag is not the chicken in the bag. That can be a food allergy problem

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

About 495 pounds — or 360 bags — of Simply Smart Organics gluten-free Chicken Breast Tenders sent to Florida and four other states have been recalled because the packaging lies.

Inside the bag aren’t gluten-free chicken breast tenders, the USDA recall notice says, but chicken nuggets. And the ingredients panel doesn’t note the presence of allergen wheat. That’s a problem for those with a wheat allergy or those feeding someone with a wheat allergy.

The 22-ounce bags have a best by date of “08 29 20,” a UPC code of 0-72745-80489-2 and time stamps between 00:30 and 01:00. They went to retail stores in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Consumers can toss the bags, return them to the store for a refund or, if there’s no wheat or gluten issues, chow down on the chicken.

Anyone with questions can call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703.

