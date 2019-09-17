Rapper J. Cole is all about repping North Carolina — this time with a Wolfpack jersey

J. Cole’s joy-filled Dreamville Festival Tens of thousands of people converged in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of people converged in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival.

J. Cole is constantly representing North Carolina, and his newest music video is no different.

In “Under The Sun,” the Grammy-nominated rapper can be spotted rocking a NC State baseball jersey.

But the show of North Carolina pride didn’t end there.

Fellow rappers DaBaby and Lute spit their verses while sporting Charlotte Hornets clothes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The two are from the Queen City while J. Cole was raised in Fayetteville.

And fans watching the trio’s video seemed to pick up on the North Carolina references.

J. Cole’s Wolfpack gear caught the eye of the school’s baseball team, called the Pack 9.

“[Look] at that #Pack9 jersey @JColeNC’s repping in his new music video,” the team tweeted Monday.

Some even hoped it was a signal the artist would perform at a NC State event.

“Soooooo @JColeNC for Homecoming finally?” one Twitter user said.

For those who want to mimic the rapper’s style, a similar NC State jersey is available online.

All sizes besides 3 XL were sold out on Tuesday at Red and White Shop, according to the Raleigh-based retailer’s website.

And the music video itself also seems to have gained popularity.

Just hours after the “Under The Sun” music video dropped Monday, it was trending No. 2 on YouTube.

The song is the intro track on Revenge of the Dreamers III, which was released back in July. The album has artists from Dreamville, J. Cole’s label.