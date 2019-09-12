Armed road rage driver at Missouri elementary school causes district lockdown, cops say

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A road rage dispute involving an armed driver that began on Interstate 70 led into a Missouri town, causing a school district to be put on lockdown Thursday morning, police say.

The fight began on the interstate between Oak Grove and Grain Valley about 8 a.m., Oak Grove police said in a news release on Facebook. It continued into Oak Grove, where a driver is accused of “brandishing a firearm at another driver,” police said.

Oak Grove is about 30 miles west of Kansas City.

Cops got involved when they were called to “an armed disturbance” at Oak Grove Grove Elementary School, police said.

Oak Grove School District put buildings on lockdown during the incident, police said.

Officers found the suspect in the Oak Grove Primary School parking lot, and he was arrested, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges had been announced Thursday morning.